SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,724 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $13,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 272,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 613,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,370,000 after acquiring an additional 53,749 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.