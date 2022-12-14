SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XAR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $109.24 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $127.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.46.

