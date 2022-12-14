SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 146,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,796,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $130.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,016. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.82. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.