SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 755.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,133,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

