SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Lowered by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 0.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,457,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $459.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,820. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.39 and a 200 day moving average of $440.36. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.