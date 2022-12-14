Spell Token (SPELL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.95 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Spell Token token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a total market cap of $66.35 million and $7.95 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spell Token

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

