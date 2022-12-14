Spence Asset Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Spence Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.1% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

