Spence Asset Management Invests $3.79 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 1.3% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 2.2 %

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Shares of TPL stock opened at $2,573.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,383.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,940.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

