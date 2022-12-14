Spence Asset Management Purchases 71 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Spence Asset Management increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for 5.9% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spence Asset Management owned 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $16,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.08.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $334.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $544.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

