Spence Asset Management Sells 12,317 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Spence Asset Management cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19.

