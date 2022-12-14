SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.05% of SPS Commerce worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in SPS Commerce by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $18,471,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $18,471,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock worth $3,691,944 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $146.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

