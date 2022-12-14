St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Short Interest Down 97.4% in November

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STBMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered St Barbara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get St Barbara alerts:

St Barbara Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of St Barbara stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. 3,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. St Barbara has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.06.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.