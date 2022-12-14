Stacks Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $303.91 million and approximately $48.89 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

