Stairway Partners LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Stairway Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $17,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,860,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $230.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.43.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

