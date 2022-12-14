Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.17

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.17 and traded as high as $11.11. Star Group shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 271,439 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Star Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $431.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Star Group’s payout ratio is 145.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Star Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 536,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Star Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

