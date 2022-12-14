Starname Trading 27.8% Lower Over Last Week (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, Starname has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One Starname coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $395,183.64 and $1,462.39 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00511406 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $887.06 or 0.04919023 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,464.26 or 0.30301031 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

