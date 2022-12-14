Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) Short Interest Down 37.7% in November

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 829,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Statera Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Statera Biopharma by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Statera Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Statera Biopharma by 409.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 157,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Statera Biopharma by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Statera Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Statera Biopharma Stock Down 3.4 %

STAB stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19. Statera Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

About Statera Biopharma

Statera BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers.

