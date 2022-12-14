Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,625,500 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the November 15th total of 992,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 149.2 days.

Stelco Stock Performance

STZHF traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $32.03. 5,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. Stelco has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $45.45.

Get Stelco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZHF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.