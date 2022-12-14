Stellus Capital Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 69.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:SCM opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $257.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $787,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 131.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also

