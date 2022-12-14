Stillwater Investment Management LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.03 and a 200-day moving average of $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

