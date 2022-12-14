Stillwater Investment Management LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

PFE stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $297.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

