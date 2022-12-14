Stillwater Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,602 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

