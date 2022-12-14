Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for December 13th (ARDX, ASH, BRFS, CGNT, CNI, GKOS, LEG, MPC, NFYEF, OPAD)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, December 13th:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

