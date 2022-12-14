Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,477 call options on the company. This is an increase of 117% compared to the typical volume of 2,521 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.19. 32,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,981. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.08. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

