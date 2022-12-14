Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.92 and last traded at $69.09. 957 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 72,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYBT. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $87.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $77,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,679.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $208,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $77,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock worth $545,900 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 59.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $452,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

