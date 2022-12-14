StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Trading Up 84.8 %

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

