StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. Culp has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Culp will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 213,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Culp by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Culp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 175,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

