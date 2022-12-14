StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Culp stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. Culp has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.20.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Culp will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
