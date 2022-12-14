StockNews.com Lowers Ashland (NYSE:ASH) to Hold

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

Shares of ASH stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $109.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,896. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average is $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

