Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.5% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 70,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 5,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 125,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 152,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,381,752. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

