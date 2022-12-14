Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 349,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Novartis by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Novartis by 750.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,577. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.