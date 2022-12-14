Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,314,000 after purchasing an additional 234,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after buying an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.7 %

SNY traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,228. The company has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sanofi

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

