Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $1,024,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.27. 16,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

