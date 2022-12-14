Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 3.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Intuit by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Trading Up 0.9 %

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $432.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $658.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

