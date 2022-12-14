Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $236.95. 26,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.60.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

