StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,520,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 12,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,575 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,121,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $51,661,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,766,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 951.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,788,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,327,000 after buying an additional 3,428,320 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

StoneCo Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of STNE traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 297,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

