Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 48,783 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,764,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,163,000 after buying an additional 841,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,773,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,085,000 after buying an additional 1,306,329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,162,000 after buying an additional 274,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 18,366,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36.

