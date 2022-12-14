Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS NUSC opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99.

