Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 244.7% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

