Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases 559 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

