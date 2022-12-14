Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,508,600 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the November 15th total of 900,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SREDF remained flat at $7.54 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

About Storebrand ASA



Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

Featured Stories

