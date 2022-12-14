Strategic Investment Management LLC Sells 18,050 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Strategic Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.24. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,944. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.43. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

