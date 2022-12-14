Stratis Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.74 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002694 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $69.58 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.21 or 0.07417691 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001740 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00034002 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00077002 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00055089 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001240 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009547 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023047 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001419 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,029,583 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
