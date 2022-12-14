Strike (STRK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.65 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Strike token can now be bought for $11.17 or 0.00062413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $38.90 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00509343 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $893.74 or 0.05018641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.36 or 0.30178804 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,482,603 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.