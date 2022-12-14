Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up to $5.63

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.94. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 3,902 shares traded.
Studio City International Stock Down 3.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $603.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 286.51%.
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.
