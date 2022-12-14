Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0008

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $325,016.28 and $39.80 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072793 USD and is up 7.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $44.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

