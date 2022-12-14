Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close.
SUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.
Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.39. 15,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,874. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.38.
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
