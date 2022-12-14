Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.43% from the company’s previous close.

SUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.39. 15,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,874. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 142,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 122,050 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,566,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 574,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

