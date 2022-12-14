Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Short Interest Down 21.0% in November

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,697. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $58,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,246,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,769,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $69,705.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 201,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $58,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,246,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,769,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,816 shares of company stock worth $542,899. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after buying an additional 1,703,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 421.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 1,495,400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,366,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,346,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 993,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.