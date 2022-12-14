Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 4,132 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE WRB opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

