Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $637,000 in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.59. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.36 and a 12 month high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.