Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 226 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.42.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $258.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

